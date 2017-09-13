Target partners with 'Fixer Upper' stars for new home collection

Chip and Joanna Gaines have announced a partnership with Target. (Photo: Target)

MINNEAPOLIS - Target has announced it's building a partnership with HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines.

This November, the Minneapolis-based retailer will launch "Hearth & Hand with Magnolia," an exclusive home and lifestyle brand that is designed in partnership with Chip and Joanna of "Fixer Upper".

Target says the modern farmhouse collection will reflect the Gaines' Magnolia brand. The debut collection will feature more than 300 items, most of them under $30.

“At the core of the Magnolia brand is the desire to make homes beautiful, but with a focus on family and practicality. We want to create spaces that families want to gather in,” said Joanna Gaines.

Jo has poured her heart and soul into this new line, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia available at Target November 5th. We're here with Bullseye at Target HQ today announcing it to all of their team members! I wrote down all my thoughts about this project on the blog—go check it out. #HearthAndHand (Link in profile) A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chippergaines) on Sep 12, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

“We’ve always dreamed of working with a retailer to create a collection that could reach more people at a more affordable price point. Coming together with Target not only allows us to design beautiful pieces for people all over the country, it also allows us to help communities in a bigger way than we could have ever imagined.”

To begin the partnership, Magnolia will work with Target House at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis to redesign their dining room just before the holidays. Target House provides long-term housing for St. Jude patients and their families.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia arrives at all Target stores and Target.com on Nov. 5 with prices ranging from $.99 to $129.99.

