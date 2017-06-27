Target launches next-day delivery pilot program

MINNEAPOLIS - In an effort to battle Amazon's two-day Prime offerings, Target has launched a pilot program aimed to help consumers get their necessities faster.

Target Restock began Tuesday in the Minneapolis area, offering REDcard holders the chance to stock up on household items that will then be delivered to their homes by the next business day -- for a $4.99 flat fee per box.

Here's how the program works -- customers log on to Target.com/restock, fill up a virtual box from more than 10,000 different products, check out and wait for their delivery to arrive.

Restock orders are filled from nearby Target stores, which helps cut down on travel time. Orders made by 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday can get it delivered by the next business day.

According to the Target Bullseye blog, the program will continue to be updated, as customer feedback comes in. They say each box can hold up to 45 pounds of goods.

The service is only available in the Minneapolis area, for now. Customers can check the website to see if they're eligible to give it a try.

