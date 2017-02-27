KING
Close

Tanker roll-over blocking all lanes I-5 SB collector distributor at I-90

Watch live coverage from the KING 5 Assignment Desk

KING 10:30 AM. PST February 27, 2017

(© 2017 KING)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories