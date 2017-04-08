Tacoma woman dies in Oregon crash

A Tacoma woman passed away after the vehicle she was driving crashed into a tree Thursday near Oakridge, Oregon.
Oregon State Police says Kami Palmer, 35, was driving on Highway 58, 17 miles east of Oakridge around 2:30 p.m. when she attempted to pass another vehicle and lost control.
The vehicle crashed into a tree, ending in a ditch off the road.
Police say Palmer and her passenger, 41-year-old Frederick Larry, were transported to Riverbend Hospital in Springfield, where she later died. The passenger is in the hospital in serious condition.
Police say speed is considered to be a factor in the crash.
