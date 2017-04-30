(Photo: KNSD-TV, NBC)

Police rushed to an apartment complex Sunday afternoon in the La Jolla neighborhood of San Diego when they heard someone had opened fire in the pool area, according to NBC San Diego.

At least eight people were injured, San Diego police said. Victims were driving themselves to the hospital with various injuries, officials said.

San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman said three officers shot and killed the suspect after he pointed a gun at them. He has not been identified."There are eight victims suffering from gunshots. We know several of them are in critical condition," Zimmerman said.

Police initially advised people to shelter in place but later the recommendation was lifted.

Five victims were taken by San Diego Fire-Rescue paramedics to Scripps La Jolla. At least one drove to Mercy, according to a spokesperson for the department.

Chief Zimmerman said no motive for the shooting has been established.

She also could not confirm all victims were adults nor if the suspect was a resident of the complex.

