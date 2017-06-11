Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Marysville

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and the shooter in custody.

Marysville Police said the incident occurred just after 5:00 p.m. Sunday night near 73rd Place Northeast and 47th Avenue Northeast.

Officers responded to a report of two men in an argument at a bus stop near the 500 block of State Avenue. Police said a witness noticed that one of the men pulled out a gun during the argument but did not shoot it. The man with the weapon had left the area before police arrived.

Just less than 10 minutes later, Police got another call just 12 blocks away reporting a shooting at the 4500 block of 73rd Place Northeast.

When officers arrived, they found a 59-year-old man dead with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect, a 59-year-old man was found sitting on the curb near the shooting scene with a handgun nearby. Police believe he is the same man from the bus stop incident. He has been booked into the Snohomish County Jail on one count of murder in the second degree, and one count of assault in the second degree.

Police have not yet said what the relationship between the victim and suspect was or what may have lead up to the shooting.

