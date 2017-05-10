New study finds tequila promotes bone health

tequila , lime and salt

Order another margarita in the name of great bone health.

Substances in the tequila plant may help your body absorb more calcium and magnesium, according to a scientist at the Center for Research and Advanced Studies in Mexico.

Calcium and magnesium are important to sustaining strong bones.

Science Daily reported Dr. Mercedes López had a team conduct various tests on mice with osteoporosis. They injected the animals with the agave fructans.

Eight weeks later, the tests found that the injections promoted bone growth even with osteoporosis.

Successful results provided the team with alternative ways to treat osteoporosis and music to the ears of tequila lovers worldwide.

