Students bring Seattle Central College anniversary to life

Students present at the Seattle Central College open house Wednesday night. Photo: Seattle Central College

Seattle Central College is celebrating its 50th anniversary – but it's not the typical anniversary celebration.



The school hosted a year-end open house that featured a big variety of student projects, including clothing designs, digital art, and service-learning projects, a news release said.



The theme: "Central to Inspiration."

Seattle Central College student Lauren Gibbons poses with three of her fashion designs. She's a member of the college's class of 2017. Photo: Seattle Central College

One student presenters, Lauren Gibbons, is graduating with a degree in the apparel design and development program. She dropped out of high school, then joined the Army Reserves and went to Iraq, where she served as a civil affairs specialist.



When she returned, she wanted to focus on her own creativity.



“The program has made me more confident,” Gibbons said in a statement. “Now I feel I can go out and not only get a job but get a job that is going to be really fulfilling for me.”

