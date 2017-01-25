Spokane woman finds racist sign in yard

A Spokane woman woke up to find a sign reading 'White Lives Matter More' in her yard. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane woman said she has been victim of a hate crime.

Lena Negrete said she was out of town for the immigration and civil rights rally in Washington D.C. over the weekend. When she returned home to Spokane, she found a sign in her front yard that read “White Lives Matter More.”

"I let them know I found a sign that says white lives matter more and there were some KKK slogans and numbers on there," said Negrete.

The victim said she believes the sign was placed in her yard in response to her support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Coming back with so much confidence in my peers and what is going to happen as far as racial and social justice goes, to see that here in Spokane was really disheartening," said Negrete.

This is the second time police have seen this type of hate in recent months. The other incident happened at the Martin Luther King Center back in November.

"It's important to get the message out there that racism is alive and well and it's not going to be tolerated in our community," said Negrete.

Regardless of the message, Negrete said she sees this as an opportunity to bring the community together, not to tear it apart.

