Spokane woman finds racist sign in yard

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane woman said she has been victim of a hate crime.
Lena Negrete said she was out of town for the immigration and civil rights rally in Washington D.C. over the weekend. When she returned home to Spokane, she found a sign in her front yard that read “White Lives Matter More.”
"I let them know I found a sign that says white lives matter more and there were some KKK slogans and numbers on there," said Negrete.
The victim said she believes the sign was placed in her yard in response to her support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
"Coming back with so much confidence in my peers and what is going to happen as far as racial and social justice goes, to see that here in Spokane was really disheartening," said Negrete.
