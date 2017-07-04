Washington man turns fire truck into summer oasis

A Spokane Valley man turned a fire truck into a swimming pool. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A couple in Spokane Valley are cooling off in their custom made pool…on the back of an old fire truck.

Randels Tompkins and Barb Dyke love cooling off in their new pool in Spokane Valley.

Tompkins said he bought the old fire truck on surplus back in 2016 for about $2,200. For the last year, he has spent about $4,000 making it into their summer oasis.The truck has a pool, chaise lounge, umbrella and barbecue.

Tompkins said they keep the pool/fire truck on a separate property because fire trucks are not allowed in residential areas.

The truck still runs and still has many of the original gauges. Tompkins said it has been a dream of his to own an old fire truck.

