Cornhole Champ: From Knocking Down Fires To Knocking In Bean Bags

OAK RIDGE, NC -- The sound of beanbags hitting a wooden board is a sound of summer. It's a sound of college tailgates. It's the sound of cornhole.

It's a simple game, that anyone at any fitness level can play. But some are better than others, and that's the case of Roger Brooks. He's a retired Greensboro firefighter who has gone from knocking down fires to knocking the competition off the board.





WFMY News 2 photojournalist Sky Tilley talked with Brooks. He said he didn't start playing until he retired and he won the first tournament he played in. Since then, he's won 125-150 tournaments and plays in about three tournaments a week.

Brooks had open heart surgery about a year and a half ago. He couldn't play cornhole for about five months as he recovered. But when he started playing again, he said the muscle memory came right back to him. He says he'll play until its not fun for him anymore.

According to the American Cornhole League rankings, Brooks is ranked fifth in North Carolina and ninth in the country. He plans to compete in a $50,000 tournament in July.

© 2017 WFMY-TV