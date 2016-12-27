Church accidentally prints Tupac's 'Hail Mary' lyrics for Christmas service

A wall dedicated to the memory of US rapper Tupac Shakur is seen on May 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: VALERIE MACON / Getty Staff)

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - A Christmas service at a church in Sri Lanka would have turned into a rap concert if it weren't for members who recognized 1990s hip hop - Tupac Shakur to be exact.

According to a tweet by Ravindu Thimantha G., the church accidentally printed the lyrics to Tupac's Hail Mary on the event pamphlet, instead of the more common Christian prayer.

A Christmas Carol service in Sri Lanka has accidentally printed the lyrics of Tupac’s Hail Mary, instead of the prayer.#SriLanka #lka pic.twitter.com/djhJPAWhcj — Ravindu Thimantha G. (@IamRavindu) December 25, 2016

So, instead of lines like, "Hail Mary, full of grace. Our Lord is with thee", church-goers might have mistakenly read, " In the liquor store, that's the Hennessey I hear ya callin'. Can I get some more? Hail til I reach hell, I ain't scared."

The priest of the church Father Da Silva told CNN the booklets were taken back before the service began after several organizers realized the mistake. The priest also added that the person who printed the pamphlet was a younger boy, who downloaded the wrong version.

