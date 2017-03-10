Special Alaska Airlines/Virgin America plane collides with de-icing truck in Boston

(Photo: WBTS, NBC)

A de-icing truck tipped over after a collision with an Alaska Airlines plane Friday at Logan International Airport in Boston.

Alaska Airlines tells NBC Boston the bucket from the truck "came into contact with the left wing of AS Flight 769." The employee in the truck, according to the airline, was hospitalized.

No one on the plane was injured, and the airlines canceled a flight from Boston to San Diego Friday night.



"We're deeply sorry for the inconvenience this has caused our guests and we're working to fly a spare aircraft to Boston tomorrow morning to fly the 181 passengers to San Diego," the airline said in a statement.

The specially painted 737-900ER aircraft is part of the companies "More to love" campaign which is part of the Alaska Airlines and Virgin America merger celebration according to the airlines website.

Party plane photos. One off Alaska Virgin America merger paint job. #differentworks pic.twitter.com/qy0ysQE5Iq — Glenn Farley (@GlennFarleyK5) December 14, 2016

