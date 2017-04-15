South Korea: North Korea missile test ends in failure

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says that North Korea has attempted to launch a missile from an eastern coastal city, but the launch appeared to end in failure.



The statement Sunday said it wasn't clear what kind of missile was involved.



North Korea launched a long-range rocket and conducted two nuclear tests last year, including its most powerful to date, and there have been a slew of shorter range missile firings.



North Korea's goal is a long-range nuclear missile that can strike the continental United States.



Sunday's launch comes a day after the 105th birthday of late North Korea founder Kim Il Sung.

