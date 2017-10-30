Sound Transit will make it easier to get to Garth Brooks concerts

Sound Transit Tacoma Link (Photo: KING)

Garth Brooks will be at playing at the Tacoma Dome from Nov. 3-5 and Tacoma Link trains, Special Sounder and ST Express Bus will be taking fans directly to him.

Sounder trains will have special late-night hours in consideration of concert end times.

On Friday, Nov. 3, Garth Brooks fans can board any regularly scheduled Sounder train to the Tacoma Dome, and take a north-bound train to Puyallup, Sumner, Auburn, Kent, Tukwila and Seattle up until 30 minutes after the house lights go up at the end of the concert.

On Saturday, Nov. 4, concert goers can take a Sounder train at 9:50 a.m. from Everett. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, and transfer to a south line trains at King Street Station that departs at 11 a.m. to attend the 2 p.m. performance. A southbound train will also depart King Street Station at 4:30 p.m. to serve the 7:30 p.m. show. Like Friday night, the last train back will leave 30 minutes after the house lights go up. There will not be any north line service after the 7:30 p.m. performance.

Tacoma Link trains will be operating until midnight on all three concert days. On Sunday, trains will run more frequently, every 12 minutes instead of the normal 24 minutes.

ST Express Buses will operate about three hours before each concert time to about 90 minutes before concert time, extra ST Express Route 594 trips will be operated so that service is every 15 minutes from Lakewood Station to Tacoma Dome Station. The extra trips will not continue to Seattle. Return trips to Lakewood after the concert will be based on demand.

Fares to the concert will not be different than regular fares.

