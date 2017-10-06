Two Soldiers Dead, Six Others Injured After Accident at Ft. Jackson

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Two soldiers are dead and six are injured following a crash on Fort Jackson late Friday afternoon.

The accident happened while the soldiers were in a military vehicle and troop formation.

Fort Jackson released this statement:

"A tragic accident involving a military vehicle and a troop formation, here, late this afternoon, resulted in the deaths of two Soldiers and injured six others, two critically.

"The injured were immediately evacuated to an off-post hospital.

"The names are being withheld pending the notification of the next-of-kin.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the soldiers we lost today and to the families of the injured, they represent the best of our Nation and we will endeavor to support all those affected through this difficult time" said U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Maj. Gen. Pete Johnson

"We will thoroughly investigate the cause of the accident."

The South Carolina National Guard tweeted out to Ft. Jackson's twitter account, "Our thoughts and prayers are with you all."

Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. — S.C. National Guard (@SCNationalGuard) October 6, 2017

Fort Jackson is the Army's largest training base, training about 44,000 soldiers a year.

