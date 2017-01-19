Skittles coat Wisonsin highway

The Dodge County Sheriff says a rain-soaked box aboard a flatbed pickup truck ruptured in Dodge County, coating a stretch of County Highway S in Beaver Dam with hundreds of thousands of red Skittles. (Photo: Dodge County Sheriff's Office)

BEAVER DAM, WI - Highway crews found themselves in a bit of a sticky situation Tuesday when a mishap left a Wisconsin County Highway coated with candy.

The Dodge County Sheriff says a rain-soaked box aboard a flatbed pickup truck ruptured in Dodge County, coating a stretch of County Highway S in Beaver Dam with hundreds of thousands of red Skittles.

Sheriff's deputies discovered the candy-covered roadway shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday near Blackbird Road. Dodge County Highway workers were called in to clean up the candy-coated shells - packed with non-road worthy ingredients like sugar, corn syrup, hydrogenated palm kernel oil, tapioca dextrin, sodium citrate and carnauba wax. The skittles were actually intended to be cattle feed because they were irregulars that did not make the quality cut.

As the price of corn increased in recent years, some farmers have turned to discarded food products to feed their cows. According to a 2012 Reuters report: "In the mix are cookies, gummy worms, marshmallows, fruit loops, orange peels, even dried cranberries. Cattlemen are feeding virtually anything they can get their hands on that will replace the starchy sugar content traditionally delivered to the animals through corn."

In this case the intended bovine recipients will have to find something else to satisfy their sweet tooth.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel