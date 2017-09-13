Shooting reported at Freeman High School

SPOKANE, Co. -- A shooting has been reported at Freeman High School, according to Spokane Public Schools.

All Freeman School District and all Spokane School District schools are on lock down.

CORRECTION 10:40 - All SPS schools are in full lockdown as a precautionary measure. Click for definition of terms: https://t.co/SgjGt1tPsC — Spokane Schools (@spokaneschools) September 13, 2017

Three ambulances and several law enforcement officials are on scene.

Central Valley schools are also in a modified lockdown as a result of the incident.

© 2017 KREM-TV