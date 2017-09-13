KING
Close

Shooting reported at Freeman High School

KREM 10:56 AM. PDT September 13, 2017

SPOKANE, Co. -- A shooting has been reported at Freeman High School, according to Spokane Public Schools. 

All Freeman School District and all Spokane School District schools are on lock down. 

 

 

Three ambulances and several law enforcement officials are on scene. 

Central Valley schools are also in a modified lockdown as a result of the incident. 

 

© 2017 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories