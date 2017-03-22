Shooting investigation in Renton

Fire officials say a woman was taken to Harborview with non-life threatening injures after being shot in the leg Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at Hardie Ave. SW and SW 7th St. Several bullets hit the car the victim was in with one striking the women in the leg, according to Renton Fire.

After the shooting happened the driver of the car drove to Walmart and that is where the fire department says she was treated by medics.

Renton Police are investigating the incident.

