Send Me a text, get artwork in a reply

With a simple text message, The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art will reply with a picture of art.

Send Me SFMOMA was created with a purpose to bring transparency to the museums art collection while engendering further exploration and discussion among users, according to Jay Mollica, SFMOMA’s creative technologist.

All users have to do is Text 572-51 with the words “send me” followed by a keyword, color, or emoji and a reply will be sent with a related artwork image.

The museum can only show 5 percent of its collection at galleries at any given time, However, Send Me SFMOMA will give users access to 34,678 pieces of art.

“If you were to walk past each artwork currently on view, you would walk almost seven miles,” Mollica wrote. “To show the museum’s entire collection at once would require the construction of another seventeen SFMOMAs and you would need to walk the equivalent of 1121.3 miles to see each piece.”

Many people on social media have shared their texts:

this is a very good thing: if you text 572-51 "send me [x]" then @SFMOMA will send you a piece of art depicting [x]. (thank you @fraylie!) pic.twitter.com/4rDHZhgXBk — Jen Carlson (@jenist) July 10, 2017

Art people!! I you text 572-51 it will send you art form the SFMOMA art collection based on your request. Really cool. pic.twitter.com/KvtK5kZoHg — Sarah Mills (@general_millss) July 10, 2017

So if you text .@SFMOMA at 572-51 and say "send me ____" they'll text you a piece of art from their museum and I'm obsessed pic.twitter.com/yBo5YVCpUO — Maddyjay (@maddygiglio) July 10, 2017

This is brilliant!! Text 572-51 "send me (y)" and @SFMOMA sends you art depicting (y) #SendMeSFMOMA pic.twitter.com/E3wDV3Na2S — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) July 11, 2017

