Close Senate hearing on federal opioid crisis Watch live coverage from the KING 5 Assignment Desk KING 7:05 AM. PDT October 05, 2017 The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee is listening to testimony this morning from medical experts on the federal response to the opioid crisis. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., is also expected to give remarks. © 2017 KING-TV
