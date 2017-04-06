Senate debate on Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court

© 2017 KING-TV
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Livestream 4
-
Tiny homes open
-
Legislative battle heating up over car-tabs
-
Drowning boy rescued by heroic construction workers
-
State settles with family of abused child
-
New UW course tackles fake news
-
Bertha's breakthrough: Impact on waterfront
-
Timelapse: Bertha breaks through
-
What predators look for in children's photos
-
Man charged with murder for fatally shooting intruder
More Stories
-
'Middle ground' fix would lower car-tab taxes,…Apr. 5, 2017, 10:51 p.m.
-
RVs in West Seattle homeless encampment catch fireApr. 6, 2017, 5:37 a.m.
-
Here's what it means if Senate goes 'nuclear' on…Apr. 6, 2017, 7:38 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs