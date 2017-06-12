Seattle will uphold Paris Climate Accord

Photo: KING 5

Seattle City Council voted unanimously Monday to uphold commitments made by the United States in the Paris Climate Agreements.

"We need to get aggressive on this. One city can make a difference. If not Seattle, who? So, let's step up," one man said during public comment.

In a packed city council room, signs lined the back wall sending a message to council that the city should move forward with what President Trump decided to stop.

"Cities and states will step forward to demonstrate to the rest of the world that the United States will live up to the Paris Climate Agreements through our own local and regional actions," said Councilman Mike O'Brien.

Councilman O'Brien proposed the resolution, and though adults passed it, kids were there to demand it.

"My future is in grave danger because the adults who are supposed to be protecting me have instead left me and my entire generation with a future that is unraveling and full of disaster," one teenager said.

"You adults should have started decades ago. Please preserve my future. Thank you," another added.

The Paris Climate Agreement aims to keep global temperature increases below 1.5 degrees Celsius this century, but there is concern that may not be aggressive enough.

Seattle's current plan, without Monday's resolution, is to reduce City greenhouse gas emissions 58 percent below 2008 levels by 2030.

President Trump said he would be willing to renegotiate the agreement, but several European countries announced that's not possible.

