Seattle income tax plan could lead to battle in court
The Seattle City Council could start debating a city income tax as early as next month. A draft resolution states the goal is to pass a tax in July, but both supporters and critics expect the debate to continue in the state Supreme Court.
KING 8:13 AM. PDT April 26, 2017
