Seattle firm buys home of 2 Denver TV stations for $23 million

The building at 100 E Speer Blvd. houses two Denver television stations. (Photo: GOOGLE MAPS)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Urban Renaissance Group, a Seattle-based commercial real estate firm, has purchased the 100,000-square-foot office building at 100 E. Speer Blvd. that houses the offices and studios of television stations KDVR-Fox31 and KWGN-2 for $23 million.

A subsidiary of Chicago-based Tribune Media Co. called Tribune Broadcasting Denver, which operates the TV stations, sold the property and continues to hold a long-term lease for the whole building. There are no other tenants.

“As the city continues to grow, we believe strongly in this location—especially given its proximity to downtown, Cherry Creek and I-25. We believe growth will continue south of the Central Business District and in this corridor,” said Patrick Callahan, founder and CEO of Urban Renaissance Group.

“We’re thrilled to add 100 Speer to our expanding portfolio. Not only is this a superior long-term location—we also believe in 100 Speer’s existing tenant. Originators of media content are a wise long-term investment and we’re pleased that Tribune will remain in the building.”

