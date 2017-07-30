Crews conduct search related to Kyron Horman case Sunday in NW Portland

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office deputies are executing another search related to 2010 disappearance of Kyron Hormon, on Sunday, July 30, 2017. Northwest Springville is closed at Skyline. (Photo: Maggie Vespa, KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office conducted an active search Sunday in Portland related to the Kyron Horman disappearance.

The search ended at about 5 p.m. and Northwest Springville Road, which was closed Sunday between Skyline Boulevard and Northwest 128th Avenue, was reopened.

Officials wouldn't say if they found anything noteworthy during Sunday's search.

Horman disappeared from Skyline School in Northwest Portland on June 4, 2010. Local police, the FBI and hundreds of volunteers scoured the wooded areas around Kyron’s home and his school, but he was never found. He was 7 years old at the time of his disappearance.

No arrests have been made in the case

Sunday's search was a continuation of a search from a couple weeks ago, said Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Brandon White. Over the past few months, search and rescue crews have quietly conducted multiple searches in connection with the Horman investigation.

More than 50 people from the following agencies participated in Sunday's search: Pacific Northwest (Clackamas County); Portland Mountain Rescue; Washington County; Multnomah County; and Mountain wave Rescue

Neighbors told KGW that deputies rappelled down steep, blackberry covered hillsides, leading to a stream. Another neighbor said deputies asked for permission before they started combing unexamined properties one at a time, marking the properties with tape once they're done.

Wesley Archambault, who lives off of Springville Road and also attended Skyline School, where Horman was a student, said seeing the searchers hit close to home.

"I didn't know they were actually still searching," he said. "And to see my road shut down is pretty crazy."

KGW's Kyle Iboshi reached out to Desiree Young, Kyron's mother, and she had no comment about Sunday's search. She said only that she always supports searches for her son.

