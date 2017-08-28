Seahawks send well-wishes to Houston amid catastrophic flooding

Jessica Campbell hugs Jonathan Fitzgerald (L-R) after riding out Hurricane Harvey in an apartment on August 26, 2017 in Rockport, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2017 Getty Images)

As Hurricane Harvey pummeled southeast Texas over the weekend, torrential rains caused catastrophic flooding in Houston on Sunday. The widespread conditions have left thousands of people needing rescue, and at least five people have been reported dead so far.

Several Seattle Seahawks players, many from the Lone Star State, took to Twitter on Sunday to send their prayers and well-wishes to those affected by the tropical cyclone.

How you can help Northwest Response: Texas Floods

Right tackle Germain Ifedi, a native of Houston and Texas A&M graduate, showed support for his hometown on social media. He simply posted the word “Houston” with two prayer hands emojis.

Tackle Rees Odhiambo, who attended high school in a suburb of Dallas, retweeted Ifedi’s post.

Houston ???????? — Germain Ifedi (@GermainX1) August 27, 2017

Center Joey Hunt, who is from El Campo, a town just 80 miles out of Houston, took a moment to show love for the city and the entire Gulf Coast.

Prayers up for Houston and the whole Texas Gulf Coast 🙏🏼 — Joey Hunt (@joeyhunt53) August 27, 2017

Seahawks defensive tackle Nazair Jones and quarterback Russell Wilson also shared messages of support for those impacted by the floodwaters.

Pray for Houston ! — Nazair Jones (@nazjones90) August 27, 2017

Praying for Houston and all of Texas right now! 🙏🏾 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) August 27, 2017

Hurricane Harvey has since been downgraded to a tropical storm, but the effects of the disaster will be felt for months to come. Hopefully, the NFL community will find a way to support Houston through this difficult time.

