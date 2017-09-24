Seahawks declare they are 'not watching' during Facebook Live

During a KING 5 Facebook Live at halftime of the Seahawks-Titans game, Chris Egan and Joel Knip react to fans who declared they were not watching after the team refused to come out of the locker room for the National Anthem.

KING 3:48 PM. PDT September 24, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories