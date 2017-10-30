SCSO searching for missing, vulnerable 18-year-old girl

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 18-year-old girl they said is vulnerable.

Juliette Whitehead walked out of Mead High School Monday afternoon, but did not arrive at her caregivers.

Officials said she recently turned 18 but functions at a 10-year-old level and has wanted to possibly go to the Tacoma/Gig Harbor area.

SCSO described Whitehead as an 18-year-old female, about 5’09” with a thin build and bleached brown (almost orange) short and spiky hair.

She was last seen wearing a brown/orange leather coat and may have had green backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Whitehead or who knows where she is should call Spokane County Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference case number 10146180.

