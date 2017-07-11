Russian lawyer describes meeting Trump's son

Donald Trump Jr. delivers a speech during a ceremony for the official opening of the Trump International Tower and Hotel on February 28, 2017 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo: Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

A Russian lawyer tells NBC's "Today" show that she was summoned to Trump Tower during last year's presidential campaign to meet with Donald Trump Jr. and asked if she had information on the Clinton campaign. The lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, told NBC she received a phone call from a man she didn't know and was told to meet with the Trump campaign. She says she didn't have information on the Clinton campaign and has never worked for the Russian government.



NBC's "Today" and MSNBC aired an interview of the lawyer on Tuesday. It's her first public comment since Donald Trump Jr. acknowledged that he made time for the meeting hoping to get information on Clinton, his father's Democratic presidential opponent.



Veselnitskaya says Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's son-in-law, attended the meeting but left after a few minutes. Paul Manafort, then Trump's campaign chairman, also attended but never participated and spent much of the meeting on his phone. It wasn't clear from the NBC report who in the meeting asked her for information.



On Clinton, she says through a translator: "It's quite possible they were looking for information. They wanted it so badly."

