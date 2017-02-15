Rodents eating new car wiring

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
RAW: SkyKING over mudslide in West Seattle
-
WA law fuels illegal auto schemes, complain other states
-
Squatter camp clean-up divides Monroe neighbors
-
Refugio pipeline explosion felt dozens of miles away
-
Families of missing crew praying for miracle
-
ICE agents arrest DACA 'Dreamer' near Seattle
-
Travelers question Delta profits, as airline divides profits among employees
-
Ferry terminal construction coming soon to Mukilteo
-
Family friend defends detained 'dreamer'
-
A woman's promise to help grieving families with loss
More Stories
-
Family friend defends detained 'Dreamer' in Seattle areaFeb 15, 2017, 11:48 p.m.
-
Boeing workers reject efforts to unionize plantFeb 15, 2017, 6:03 p.m.
-
Washington law fuels illegal auto schemes, complain…Feb 15, 2017, 10:32 p.m.