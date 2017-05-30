Spokane man missing after falling from cliff at Palouse Falls State Park

A Spokane man is missing after falling from a cliff at Palouse Falls. (Photo: Frankling Co. Sheriff's Office, Custom)

LACROSSE, Wash. -- Columbia Basin Dive Rescue said they are looking for a Spokane man who slipped and fell into the Palouse Falls Monday afternoon.

Officials said the man was taking a selfie with his girlfriend when he lost his footing and slipped from a cliff. Dive rescuers said it will most likely become a recovery mission.

Crews spent hours searching on Monday, but no body was recovered. Rescue workers will continue to attempt a search and recovery on Tuesday.

Authorities said the Palouse Falls trails have long been a concern. Temporary fencing was put up in 2015 to keep people off potentially dangerous trails. That fencing has since been removed.

