Spokane man missing after falling from cliff at Palouse Falls State Park

Spokane man missing after falling from cliff at Palouse Falls

Staff , KREM 5:46 AM. PDT May 30, 2017

LACROSSE, Wash. -- Columbia Basin Dive Rescue said they are looking for a Spokane man who slipped and fell into the Palouse Falls Monday afternoon. 

Officials said the man was taking a selfie with his girlfriend when he lost his footing and slipped from a cliff. Dive rescuers said it will most likely become a recovery mission. 

Crews spent hours searching on Monday, but no body was recovered. Rescue workers will continue to attempt a search and recovery on Tuesday. 

Authorities said the Palouse Falls trails have long been a concern. Temporary fencing was put up in 2015 to keep people off potentially dangerous trails. That fencing has since been removed. 

