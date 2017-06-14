Reichert: 'We need to be examples' following Virginia shooting

Photo: KING 5

Congressman Dave Reichert was not at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park on Wednesday when a gunman opened fire at the Congressional Baseball Game practice.



But Reichert said congress needs to look in the mirror and realize their behavior is watched by Americans.



"Members of congress need to be more aware of every word they say is heard and watched by someone, somewhere in this country," he said. "We need to be more respectful. We need to be examples—good examples—to the rest of the country in respecting each other's ideas, thoughts, and have a respectful debate and discussion on the issues versus anger—name calling."



Sometimes, Reichert said, the behavior of congress is imitated by people easily influenced by harsh words.



President Donald Trump echoed that sentiment on Wednesday morning.

"It's a time for us to come together," he said.



Reichert also praised the fast-acting law enforcement officers on the scene from United States Capitol Police and the Alexandria police who responded within three or four minutes.



"If they hadn't been there, this could have been a very, very serious tragedy with more deaths and more injuries," Reichert said.

Praying for the quick & full recovery of my friend & colleague @SteveScalise & those injured this morning. — Dave Reichert (@davereichert) June 14, 2017

Security is a top priority for Reichert. He said his field offices in Wenatchee and Issaquah have surveillance cameras, locked doors and specific security procedures.



"A lot of times, sadly, events like this spur copycat events and so I'm concerned that sort of thing may happen again," he said.



Reichert briefed his staff Wednesday on security, urging them to scan the parking lot when they're in it and to leave or arrive in pairs.



"As members of congress, we're required to be in the community," he said. "Sadly, in today's world, we have to be very, very cognizant – aware – of all of our surroundings to make sure that we're safe."



