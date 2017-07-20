Read letter Linkin Park's Chester Bennington wrote after Chris Cornell's death

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

"I can't imagine a world without you in it."

Chester Bennington, the lead singer of Linkin Park, wrote those words after the death of Chris Cornell back in May.

Cornell, the singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave, hanged himself after a show in Detroit on May 18, according to police reports.

On what would have been Cornell's 53rd birthday on July 20, Bennington was found dead at a home in California, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office confirmed. The death is being investigated as a possible suicide, according to the medical examiner's office. TMZ reports Bennington, 41, hung himself.

Bennington, who was reportedly good friends with Cornell and whose bands had toured together before, penned an emotional letter about Cornell hours after the Seattle singer's death.

The full letter:

I dreamt about the Beatles last night. I woke up with Rocky Raccoon playing in my head and a concerned look my wife’s face. She told me my friend had just passed away. Thoughts of you flooded my mind and I wept. I’m still weeping, with sadness, as well as gratitude for having shared some very special moments with you and your beautiful family. You have inspired me in many ways you could never have known. Your talent was pure and unrivalled. your voice was joy and pain, anger and forgiveness, love and heartache all wrapped up into one. I suppose that’s what we all are. You helped me understand that. I just watched a video oof you singing “A Day In The Life” by the Beatles and thought of my dream. I’d like to think you were saying goodbye in your own way. I can’t imagine a world without you in it. I pray you find peace in the next life. I send my love to your wife and children, friends and family. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your life.

With all of my love.

At Cornell's funeral, Bennington reported sang Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah".

Watch Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington perform together:

Bennington was married twice and had six children. He also sang with the band Stone Temple Pilots from 2013 to 2015. That band's singer, Scott Weiland, passed away from a toxic mix of drugs in December 2015.

Linkin Park was set to begin a North American tour in support of their latest album One More Light next week.

RELATED | Full account of Chris Cornell's death emerges as police report, 911 call released

ALSO | Chris Cornell's final performance: Something clearly wasn't right

AND | Scott Weiland's ex-wife pens emotional letter: 'Don't glorify this tragedy'

People we've lost in 2017





© 2017 WXIA-TV