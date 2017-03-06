RAW: Washington AG responds to new Trump travel order

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
March snowfall south of Puget Sound
-
Livestream 2
-
Diagnosed with colon cancer at 24
-
Sikh community members feel unsafe
-
Burien crime rate
-
First Alert Weather
-
How a bald eagle died from lead poisoning
-
Dick's Drive-In launches online voting for new location
-
Angry coach confronts teacher in class
-
Afghan family detained
More Stories
-
Wash. AG declares victory after Trump signs new travel orderMar. 6, 2017, 11:00 a.m.
-
Dick's Drive-In launches online voting for new locationMar. 6, 2017, 9:56 a.m.
-
Lawyer says Afghan family detained in LA will be releasedMar. 6, 2017, 12:52 p.m.