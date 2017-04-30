Raw videos show tornadoes slamming east Texas

Tornado in Eustace, Texas. Photo: Jody Marcus

As many as 5 people have reportedly been killed and dozens of others have been injured as tornadoes ripped through Van Zandt County, east of Dallas Saturday.

Significant tornado damage was reported in the Canton, Texas area, which is about 60 miles east of the metro area. The National Weather Service said at least three tornadoes struck Eustace, Caney City and Canton in northeast Texas.



Videos shared across social media show the brutal force and devastating aftermath of the storms.



A video taken at 6:28 p.m. by Tim Marshall shows a wedge tornado in Canton moments before a car dealership was destroyed.





This video shared by Matt Phelps on Facebook shows the Canton tornado as it began to form.





The Dodge dealership in Canton took a direct hit Saturday. This video shared by Trisha Hoadley shows the destruction and aftermath moments after the tornado ripped through the area.





Emergency vehicles and damage could be seen all along a stretch of I-20 in Canton moments after the tornado struck in this video shared by WFAA viewer Corey B.

© 2017 WFAA-TV