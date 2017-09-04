RAW VIDEO: A drone's view over Houston's flooded Beltway 8

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Residents on alert for wildfire evacuations
-
Eagle Creek fire spreads to 3,000 acres
-
Tukwila Police save Chihuahua
-
Fires cause state of emergency in Montana
-
Raw: Firefighters battle brush fire along I-5 in Tacoma
-
Analysis of latest North Korea threats
-
110 arrested in Bellevue prostitution sting
-
AP: President Trump to end DACA program
-
Kearse's hometown of Lakewood reacts to trade
-
Kate Middelton is pregnant; she and Prince William expect baby No. 3
More Stories
-
Smoke, air-quality concerns return to Puget SoundSep. 4, 2017, 11:29 a.m.
-
Spiders are out, looking for love in the NorthwestSep 21, 2011, 2:53 p.m.
-
GeekWire: Photos reveal worst ‘parking' jobs for…Sep. 3, 2017, 10:52 p.m.