KING
Close

Rainy day ahead: Check out the Futurecast

KING 11:48 AM. PDT May 30, 2017

For those on the app, click each headline to see the maps.

Winds 3 hour Futurecast

Rain 3 hour Futurecast

Rain 6 hour Futurecast

Rain 6 hour Futurecast

Rain 9 hour Futurecast

Rain 9 hour Futurecast

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories