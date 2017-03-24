Public invited to test out tsunami ‘safe haven'

Ocosta Elementary in Westport is equipped with a tsunami "safe haven" that can protect up to 2,000 people during a storm. (Photo: KING)

If the ground shakes, what’s the rule? Run to the school.

The Ocosta School District drilled that message into the heads of students at Ocosta Elementary in Westport.

The school opened last year with a roof that built to act as an evacuation zone. Grays Harbor County Emergency Management director Charles Wallace calls it a “tsunami-engineered safe haven.”

The roof, which is nearly 60 feet above sea level, was designed to hold and protect up to 2,000 people during a tsunami.

The district started having students go to the roof during tsunami drills last October, and District Superintendent Paula Akerlund decided it’s the general public’s turn. She organized an open house for the structure Saturday, March 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“They built it. They paid for it,” said Akerlund, “It’s available to them.”

Akerlund said she wants the public to know how to get inside the structure if the school is closed.

They can pull a fire-alarm style lever to open the doors in an emergency, although if the tsunami warning system is activated or the power goes out, the doors automatically unlock.

Related: First tsunami Survival Capsule deploys to Long Beach

Voters approved plans for the $16 million structure in 2013.

Akerlund said she used to have trouble sleeping at night worrying what might happen to the more than 600 students she is supposed to protect.

"I was worried," said Akerlund, "We needed to have a plan."

She said the structure solved her sleeping problem.

© 2017 KING-TV