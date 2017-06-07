Public comment wanted on Mount Rainier cell phone coverage

Mount Rainier National Park

Environmentalists have completed an assessment to install a wireless technology facility in the Paradise area of Mount Rainier National Park.



Now, the public is invited to weigh in on the findings through July 19.



The assessment looked at providing right-of-way permits to Verizon Wireless, T-Mobile and AT&T, according to a news release.



If approved, the wireless technology facility would provide year-round cell phone coverage to users of the three main providers in the Paradise area.

One recommendation provided by the environmental assessment is no action at all. An alternative provided by the report is installing equipment in the attic and on the Paradise Visitor Center, which would be covered by fiberglass panels.



Public input can be recorded online or by mailing comments to the national park's superintendent at 55210 238th Avenue East, Ashford, WA 98304.

The Telecommunications Act of 1996 requires the National Park Service to look at all applications for wireless technology installments on park property.

