President Donald Trump signs two executive orders

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
'Can you hear me' phone scam
-
King County Sheriff on immigration order
-
President's expected ban on some refugees
-
RAW: SkyKING over massive apartment building fire in Lynnwood
-
Public can weigh in on future of dams
-
Victims of Lynnwood fire
-
Crews battle 3-alarm Lynnwood fire
-
Man killed after confronting car prowler
-
Pound pups help detect trafficked wildlife
-
Nisqually tribe won't fish chum after historic decision
More Stories
-
Trump's executive order suspends the entry of Syrian…Jan 27, 2017, 4:55 p.m.
-
Bill banning Washington state income tax introduced…Jan 27, 2017, 7:14 a.m.
-
Too cute: Tiny otter pups at Woodland Park ZooJan 27, 2017, 3:49 p.m.