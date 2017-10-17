KING
Close

Pres. Trump joint news conference

Watch live coverage from the KING 5 Assignment Desk

KING 10:26 AM. PDT October 17, 2017

Pres. Donald Trump holds joint news conference with Grecce Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories