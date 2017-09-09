Pregnant woman gives birth to baby after being set on fire

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD (WUSA9) - While suffering critical burn injuries, a pregnant woman was able to tell emergency responders who set her on fire.

“She was very brave,” said Jennifer Donelan, Director of Media Relations at Prince George’s County Police.

The woman has been identified as 31-year-old Andrea Grinage.

Police and fire officials responded to a home at 1405 Elkwood Lane in Capitol Heights just before noon Friday. They found Grinage had critical burns covering a large part of her body.

She told police the suspect—a man with whom she had a relationship—was possibly on his way to D.C. to hurt a relative of hers.

“We want her family to know how brave she was suffering as badly as she was, critically burned worried about her unborn child, dealing with those injuries and was able to share that information with us so that we could get moving with our investigation and locate this person,” Donelan added.

Prince George’s County Police said they found and arrested the suspect.

Grinage was rushed to a burn unit where doctors were able to deliver the baby. Both the mother and baby are alive.

“Both the mother and the baby require your thoughts and prayers at this time,” Donelan stressed.

