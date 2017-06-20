Post Falls PD searching for runaway teen headed to Seattle

POST FALLS, Idaho --- Post Falls Police said they are looking for an endangered runaway last seen at her home on Post Falls.
Mari Bennett-Cooper was last seen on June 16.
Police said they believe she was communicating via social media with someone in the Seattle area and confirmed she boarded a flight from Spokane to Seattle.
She was last seen at the Spokane Airport wearing blue jeans and a sweatshirt.
Bennett-Cooper is about 5 feet tall, and 145 pounds. She is Caucasian, with brown hair and blue eyes.
© 2017 KREM-TV
