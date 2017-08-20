Portland pot shop offers eclipse glasses deal

UPDATE: Foster Buds called KGW Sunday afternoon to say both locations had run out of eclipse glasses.

Original story below:

PORTLAND, Ore. -- If you're still looking for eclipse glasses, a Portland pot shop might have a deal for you.

The owners of Foster Buds are giving away a free pair of eclipse glasses to anyone who buys $5 or more worth of product at either of their locations.

“It’s been incredible how far people are coming from," said employee Lindsay Minar. "We’ve had people from Canada. Earlier in the week, we had a couple from Saudi Arabia who came down.”

As of Saturday afternoon, half of the 400 pairs they had available at each branch were gone. They're only giving out one pair per person.

“People are really trying to get out, go camping, relax, enjoy some barbecue," Minar said, "and I think the edibles and also just smoking a little bit of weed helps with that.”

She said barring an unforeseen influx of customers, the stores expect to have some glasses left through Sunday morning.





