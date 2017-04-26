Would President Trump's tax cut proposal be the biggest?

President Trump’s Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin claims the administration’s tax cut will be “the biggest tax cut and largest tax cut reform in the history of our country."

What the White House released on Wednesday

Analysis via USA TODAY

So is the president’s proposal the largest tax reform to date? Congress hasn’t yet weighed in, so it’s hard to measure actual impact until something is passed and analysts can dig into actual numbers.

However, the proposed corporate tax rate reduction from 35% to 15% would represent the largest corporate cut in U.S. history, according to the independent tax policy non-profit, the Tax Foundation.

But, if you look at how the Trump administration’s plan would affect individual taxpayers, the president proposes cutting the top individual rate from the current 39.6% to 35%, and reducing the number of tax brackets to three. The administration aims to set the other two tax rates at 25% and 10%.

Would that be the biggest cut in history? In the simplest measures, the historical record says no.

The Tax History Project points to huge cuts under President Calvin Coolidge in the 1920s, dropping more than 50 points following World War I.

In recent history, Republican Ronald Reagan pushed big tax cuts twice. The 1986 Tax Reform Act he signed into law cut the top individual rate by 22 points from 50 to 28 percent.

Then, there’s Democratic President John F. Kennedy who the Tax Foundation points out had a 21 point cut in 1964. Back then, the rate fell from 91 to 70%.

Most analysts, however, prefer to measure impact by “revenue lost,” referencing analysis by Jerry Tempalski of the Department of Treasury’s Office of Tax Analysis.

“Looking at long run revenue effects, rather than just the first year, the 1981 tax cut act probably cut taxes by more than any other bill in U.S. history, as it lowered taxes by 4.15% of GDP in the fourth year of enactment,” said John Buhl of the Tax Foundation.

So while President Reagan wins by that metric, President Obama’s Tax Relief Act signed into law during the Great Recession, which extended the Bush tax cuts, also had a significant impact.

It cut taxes by more than $400 billion in its first year, according to Treasury analysis.

So, again, only time will tell where the Trump proposal will fit into history. Also, it’s likely the numbers and percentages will change after Congress gets its say in coming months.

