Woodards widens lead over Merritt in Tacoma mayoral race

Victoria Woodards (left) and Jim Merritt.

Victoria Woodards slightly widened her lead over Jim Merritt after a second round of election returns were released on Wednesday.

Woodards earned 52.32 percent of the vote (12,529 votes), and Merritt garnered 47.18 percent (11,298 votes) with nearly 24,000 votes counted.

Woodards gained an additional 500 votes over Merritt from Tuesday, and about 1,200 votes separate the two candidates.

Former Tacoma City Councilmember Woodards served as Deputy Mayor in 2014 and is currently the director of Community Development for the Tacoma Rainiers.

"Tonight Tacoma made a decision about the message we delivered over the last 10 months. I talked about opportunity and I talked about opportunity for everyone that lives in this city," Woodards said Tuesday night.

"I told my story over and over again about a little Tacoma girl who wanted to do right by a city that had done so right by her...Everyone in this city should have an opportunity to fulfill their full potential," she added.

Tacoma architect Merritt earned the “Tacoma Hometown Hero” in 2003 from then-Mayor Bill Baarsma. Merritt also ran for Tacoma mayor in 2009.

The winner will replace Mayor Marilyn Strickland, who was sworn in in 2010. Term limits restricted Strickland from running for reelection.

Both candidates have said job creation is a top priority for them.

Environmental issues have also taken a forefront due to a proposed liquid natural gas plant on the waterfront. Woodards is in support of the plant. Merritt has said he has more questions before moving forward with the plant.

© 2017 KING-TV