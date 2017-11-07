Woodards takes slim lead over Merritt in Tacoma mayoral race

Victoria Woodards (left) and Jim Merritt.

Victoria Woodards led Jim Merritt by a slim margin after an initial round of election returns were released on Tuesday.

Woodards earned 51.98 percent of the vote (9,671 votes), and Merritt garnered 48.02 percent (8,934 votes) with over 18,000 votes counted.

Just 737 votes separate the two candidates.

Former Tacoma City Councilmember Woodards served as Deputy Mayor in 2014 and is currently the director of Community Development for the Tacoma Rainiers.

Tacoma architect Merritt earned the “Tacoma Hometown Hero” in 2003 from then-Mayor Bill Baarsma. Merritt also ran for Tacoma mayor in 2009.

The winner will replace Mayor Marilyn Strickland, who was sworn in in 2010. Term limits restricted Strickland from running for reelection.

Both candidates have said job creation is a top priority for them.

Environmental issues have also taken a forefront due to a proposed liquid natural gas plant on the waterfront. Woodards is in support of the plant. Merritt has said he has more questions before moving forward with the plant.

