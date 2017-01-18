Women's March on Washington FAQs

(Photo: USA Today)

When is the Women's March on Washington?

The march will take place Saturday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m. in Washington, D.C. Sister marches are planned for all 50 states and in 32 countries around the world.

What is the platform?

In the organizers' words: "The Women's March on Washington is a women-led movement bringing together people of all genders, ages, races, cultures, political affiliations and backgrounds in our nation’s capital ... to affirm our shared humanity and pronounce our bold message of resistance and self-determination."

What does that mean?

It means the rally is a starting point. For the women coming as far away as California and Hawaii, there’s concern that women’s rights could be rolled back by Congress and the new Republican White House. These include some of the causes — such as affordable health care — women fought for dating to the suffragette convention in 1848 in Seneca Falls, N.Y.

I'm a man. Can I march?

Yes. If you believe women's rights are human rights, the march is for you, too.

How many people are expected to attend the march?

More than 200,000 people have said they will attend, according to the march's Facebook page.

How does this rally compare to other inauguration protests?

The size would be unprecedented. Presidential historian Mike Purdy said the only comparable demonstrations were the anti-Vietnam War protests during Richard Nixon's inaugurations in 1969 and 1973, and the George W. Bush protests in 2001 (over the contested election) and 2005 (focused on the Iraq War). Neither had numbers that came close to what the women's march, a product of the social media age, is expecting.

How can I find the march?

The starting point will be the intersection of Independence Avenue and Third Street SW, near the U.S. Capitol. The end point will be the Washington Monument.

Do I have to register?

March organizers would like you to so they can make sure proper services are available (think: porta-potties). You can register here.

Should I bring my kids?

The short answer: This is a personal decision. You know your kids best and how they'll handle the crowds, activity and timeline. March organizers say they're "doing all they can to make sure that the march remains safe." For breastfeeding moms, here's a list of resources for nursing or pumping.

How do I get there?

There are buses headed to D.C., but there won't be any drop-off locations near the march. You'll have to use the D.C. Metro to get to the rally. If you're driving, prepare for several street closures.

Where can I stay?

National organizers have no role in helping marchers find housing. A lot of people are planning on couch surfing. Some independent resources are available to help match people with housing opportunities. You can find them here: MarchBNB, MarchMatch, and CouchSurfing: Women's March. Large groups can contact DCMarchHousing@gmail.com.

How did the march come together?

The march wasn't corralled by an outside interest group. It started with people responding to a Facebook event page created by retired Hawaii attorney Teresa Shook on election night. Attendees are coming on their own, mainly on chartered buses from large cities and smaller locales or are driving or flying themselves.

I heard there's been some controversy around how the march came together. Can you explain?

The march, which began organically on Facebook, was initially criticized for failing to include any women of color as organizers. The team was diversified to include Tamika Mallory, an African-American civil rights activist and former executive director of the National Action Network; Linda Sarsour, a Muslim who heads the Arab American Association of New York; and Carmen Perez, a Latina activist who is executive director of Harry Belafonte’s Gathering for Justice.

What is the term "intersectionalism" I keep hearing about?

The mainstream narrative about feminism has long suggested that "women" is a singular concept. It's not. Women have different identities, which include race, class, ethnicity and sexual orientation, and because of these different social categories they experience oppression in different ways. With Donald Trump days away from being sworn in as president and the Women's March on Washington set to mark his first official day in office, many women's advocates say it's essential to recognize how these intersecting identities make some women more vulnerable. Otherwise, the movement could exclude the very people it hopes to protect.

What does the march hope to accomplish?

It's unclear how much impact the rally will have on the agenda of the incoming administration. Organizers hope the significance of the march, bringing together more than 100 different interest groups including Planned Parenthood, Sierra Club, NAACP and MoveOn.org, will be a web of activism spun in its aftermath.

I can't attend the march but want to get involved. How can I help?

March organizers are taking donations. And don't forget to check to see whether there's a sister march in your area.

Is there something specific I can do on social media?

Spread the word using the hashtag #WomensMarch, #WhyIMarch and #IMarchFor.

Copyright 2016 KING