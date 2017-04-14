Washington state pushes to let kids use sunscreen in school

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington state lawmakers are considering a proposal allowing students to use sunscreen in school without permission.



Students from kindergarten to 12th grades cannot use or carry sunscreen at public or private schools without a note from a doctor and a parent. Senate Bill 5404 would remove the product from being classified as a medication so anyone could use it on campus or during field trips.



The House unanimously passed the measure earlier this week, and it now heads back to the Senate for agreement on changes that were made.



The National Conference of State Legislatures says at least four states have laws requiring schools to allow students to use sunscreen, while six others are considering legislation similar to Washington's.

